Sam Wayne Oberfoell, 47, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on June 13, 2022 at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday June 16, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with Deacon David Roth officiating. Friends and family may visit from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Private family burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Sam was born on April 16, 1975 in Dubuque, Iowa, son of John C. and Catherine C. (Dressler) Oberfoell. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1993. He was self-employed, a caregiver, and was an animal advocate.
He loved country music, and was an amazing storyteller. He like to karaoke and boot scoot to Johnny Cash, and was an amazing singer. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed fishing and walking down by the river, a fishing pole in one hand and a beer in the other. He loved comedy movies.
Sam is survived by his siblings Barbara (Bill “Harry”) Kirshner, Brian Oberfoell, Cynthia Oberfoell, Charles Oberfoell, Joe (Denise) Oberfoell, and John “Chico” (Robyn “Bobbie”) Oberfoell; nieces and nephews William, Jacob, Andrew (Natalie), Spencer, Kyra (Biays), Logan, Alex, Hanah, Stephanie, Jonah (Amy Pangle), Addie and Alexis; great niece and nephew Brooke and Basil; along with many cousins, aunts, and uncles, and his cat Tiger.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Catherine, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Thank you to Ronnie Bradley for being with Sam all this time and being like a brother to him.
