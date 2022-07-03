Chloe M. Lucas, 17, of Dubuque, Iowa gained her wings and was called home to eternal paradise with her best friend Kennedy Elskamp on July 1, 2022, the result of an automobile accident.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 5th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a family wake service will be at 2:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 6th, 2022, at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church. Private family burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Chloe was born on December 4, 2004, in Dubuque, Iowa the daughter of Lisa Renfrow-Lucas and Jon Lucas.
She attended Carver Elementary School, Washington Jr. High and was going to enter her senior year at Dubuque Senior High School. She enjoyed playing softball and was a member of the Senior High Cheerleading Squad. She recently was in the Macy’s Day Parade in New York with the cheer squad. She received her CNA certificate from Senior and wanted to move forward with a career as a neonatal nurse.
Chloe loved to dance, go on family vacations, be with her friends and Tik Tok, she enjoyed shopping and had a great fashion sense, she was sassy and classy. She enjoyed going to the gym with her friends and she could talk to anyone.
Chloe brought a smile to everyone’s face and had a contagious laugh; she will be dearly missed by so many who loved her.
She is survived by her parents Lisa Lucas and Jon (Tess) Lucas; her siblings Sean (Mary) Keller, Austin (Ali) Keller, Brianna (Richard Bartell) Lucas, Connor (Mia Hodgson) Lucas, Leah Scharpf, Kayden Lucas and Ethan Brown. Grandparents Mike and Sandy Lucas, Vayla Renfrow; step grandparents James and Charlie O’Meara and Robert and Cynthia Schlichting. Aunt and uncle Jenny Lucas and Jeff (Jessica Zeller) Lucas; along with many aunts uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends Kennedy, Cece, Clara, Abbie, and Greg.
She was preceded in death by her great grandparents Larry and Ruth Green, Mike and Cecilia Lucas, Ray Renfrow and Velma Renfrow.
In lieu of flowers a Chloe Lucas memorial fund will be established.
The family wishes to sincerely thank Charleston who was 1st on scene and called for help; also, to the Dubuque Fire and EMS, the Dubuque Police Dept and Sheriff Dept especially officer Hoffman, The Iowa State Patrol, and the Leonard Funeral Home Staff for all of their care, compassion and kindness during this tragic time.
