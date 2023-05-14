Kathryn “Kat” Leibold, age 65 of Dubuque, Iowa, completed her earthly journey on May 6, 2023 at home.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the Word of Life Church, 4550 Dodge St., Dubuque, IA, followed by a prayer service at the church. Entombment will take place at a later date at Mount Calvary Cemetery. The Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. For further obituary information please visit www.leonardfuneralhome.com

