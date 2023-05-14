Kathryn “Kat” Leibold, age 65 of Dubuque, Iowa, completed her earthly journey on May 6, 2023 at home.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the Word of Life Church, 4550 Dodge St., Dubuque, IA, followed by a prayer service at the church. Entombment will take place at a later date at Mount Calvary Cemetery. The Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. For further obituary information please visit www.leonardfuneralhome.com
Kat was born on July 24, 1957, daughter of Melvin M. and Virginia Mae (Smith) Leibold. She grew up in Dubuque and graduated from Wahlert High School in 1975, and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology at Western Illinois University.
Fun in the sun, reading, or playing Cribbage were always on Kat’s to do list, but she could often be found searching for hidden treasures at a flea market or local auction. Kat’s father taught her how to play Euchre and sitting down at the card table was a regular activity whenever the opportunity arose. Kat was a kind and gentle soul who also had to bear the burden of mental illness which she had helped so many others with throughout her journey.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Kat include, her siblings, Tom (Zelda) Leibold, Davenport, IA, Terry (Joan) Leibold, Dubuque, IA, Krista Beidler, Rockford, IL, Karla Durgin, San Angelo, TX, sister-in law Laurie Leibold, Dubuque, IA; her nieces and nephews, Brian (Tiffany) Leibold, Keith (Samantha) Leibold, Jeffrey (Tracy) Leibold, Amy Leibold, Amanda (Eric) Canada, Andrew (Jordan) Healey; her 8 great-nieces and nephews; along with numerous extended family, friends and neighbors; and her faithful feline companion, Bandit.
Kat was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Tim Leibold; and her brothers-in-law, Bill Beidler and David Durgin.
The family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses for the care they have provided Kat throughout the years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Kat’s name to NAMI Dubuque, 225 W. 6th St., Dubuque, IA or a donation to your favorite charity.
