Lois J. Mareske, 91, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Luther Manor.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, is entrusted with arrangements.
Lois was born on February 3, 1929, in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of George and Elizabeth (Lindoff) Beck.
She married Ernest Mareske Jr. on June 26, 1949, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Dubuque.
She was a homemaker and a loving primary caregiver for their three children but after they grew became a teacher associate for the Dubuque Community School District for many years.
Lois enjoyed volunteering her time at Luther Manor Gift Shop, Finley Hospital, Dubuque Arboretum and the Dubuque Museum of Art.
She was a longtime member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church where she sang in the Church Choir.
She is survived by her husband, Ernest, of Dubuque; children, Sue (Bruce) Simonson, of Oberlin, Ohio, Rick (Regina Compernolle) Mareske, of Kansas City, Kan., and Dave (Taren Scott) Mareske, of Bonner Springs, Kan; seven grandchildren, Joe, Sonja, Maya, Cara, Kalen, Griffin and Barak; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial gifts may be given to St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church or you may consider planting a tree through the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home website at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Special thanks to the staff at Eagle Pointe Place, Hospice of Dubuque, Luther Manor and a lifetime of Dubuque friends.