TARPON, Fla. — Joyce M. Wedig, 67, of Tarpon, died on Jan. 21, 2021.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Cuba City, Wis. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Cuba City, is assisting the family.

