Carol A. Boland, Dubuque — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, Linwood Cemetery Chapel.
Frederick Bresette, Sabula, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 1, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill. Celebration of life: Noon Friday at the funeral home.
Donald F. Dougherty, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta. Mass of Christian burial : 11 a.m. Saturday, St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta.
Karl D. Freiburger, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta, Iowa. Service: Noon today, Holy Family Catholic Church, Peosta.
Elvira Garrett, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, Resurrection Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Ruth M. Green, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church.
Ruth M. Klein, Belmont, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville, Wis.; and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont. Parish rosary service: 3:45 p.m. today at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Mary Lou Krapfl, New Vienna, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna.
Isabel L. Manuell, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Mass of Christian burial: Noon Saturday, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville.
Bonnie L. Miller, Guttenberg, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, Benton (Wis.) VFW.
David W. Muntz, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Funeral service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Elizabeth A. Reeg, DeWitt, Iowa — Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. today, Holy Family Church, New Melleray, Peosta, Iowa.
Perly L. Reeg, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Frances L. Rogers, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Galena. Funeral service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Corrine I. Schulte, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Cory W. Tigges, Dubuque — Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.