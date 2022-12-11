Nancy Joanne Pechous, 91, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away peacefully while surrounded by members of her family at Stonehill Health Center on Wednesday, December 7th, 2022.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 14th, 2022 at St. Raphael Cathedral.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 14th, 2022 at St. Raphael Cathedral with Fr. Dennis Quint officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Chapel Mausoleum at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Nancy was the seventh of ten children born to Herbert and Marguerite (Turner) Saunders on February 8th, 1931 in Sterling, Illinois. She met her husband, Paul, on a blind date while attending Marycrest College in Davenport, Iowa. They married June 25th, 1955 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sterling, Illinois.
Nancy and Paul celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary this year. After graduation they moved to Iowa City where Nancy taught elementary school, while Paul attended medical school. After Iowa City, they moved to New Orleans, then Chicago, and back to New Orleans before settling in Dubuque in 1967.
Nancy loved nothing more than spending time with her family. She felt the best job in the world was caring for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Nancy’s Catholic faith was very important to her. She was an active member of St. Raphael’s. She also found time to volunteer at several charitable organizations, including the Mercy Service Club, Catholic Mothers Club, and others.
Nancy was a Dame of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. Nancy and Paul also loved to travel. Some of their favorite trips included the Holy Land, Japan, Thailand, and Europe.
They also traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada. For nearly 20 years they wintered at their condo in Naples, Florida.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Paul; her 6 children, Bryan (Krynn) of Dubuque, Iowa; Stephen of Las Vegas, Nevada; Carol (Edward) of Iowa City, Iowa; John of Dubuque, Iowa; Robert (Sandy) of Indio, California; and Annette (David) of Dubuque, Iowa; her brother Bill; brothers-in-law Jerry and Tom; and her sisters-in-law Margaret, Marilyn and Mary.
Nancy is also the proud grandmother of twelve grandchildren, Christina (Rick), Paul (Sarah), Creighton (Sarah), Alexander (Calla), Devin (Brett), Bianca, Briana (deceased), Melina, Karina, George, Charlie, Elena and nine great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations can be made to Dubuque County Right to Life or the Dubuque County Library.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Karen from Home Instead for her wonderful, personal care of our mom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.