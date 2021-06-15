EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Ronald F. Hasken, 77, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Ennoble Nursing and Rehabilitation, Dubuque, IA.
He was born on September 7, 1943, in Havre de Grace, Maryland, to Edgar and Mary Fay (Zeal) Hasken.
Ron grew up in Galena, IL. He graduated from Galena High School in 1961. After high school he attended Loras College in Dubuque, IA, where he received a degree in accounting. He began working at John Deere Dubuque Works on January 19, 1970, in Parts Distribution. After completing college, Ron worked toward becoming a supervisor in the plant. He finished his career at John Deere in the Purchasing Department and retired on December 31, 2001.
Ron married Mary Johnette “Butchie” Kane on June 12, 1965, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, IL. Ron enjoyed spending afternoons on the golf course, going for pontoon rides on Apple Canyon Lake, going to auctions with good friends, and cheering on his beloved Chicago Bears.
Ron was preceded in death by his father, Edgar Hasken; his brother, Rick Hasken; his sister-in-law, Anne (Carl) Taylor; and his brother-in-law, John Kane.
Ron is survived by his mother, Mary Fay Hasken, of Galena, IL; his wife, Mary Johnette “Butchie,” of East Dubuque, IL; his daughter, Patrice (Brian) Kuhn, of Galena, IL; his son, Paul (Kelli) Hasken, of Castle Rock, CO; his son, Scott (Carrie) Hasken, of Vestavia, AL; his sister, Sandra Hasken, of Dubuque, IA; his sister, Janice Harris, of Lomita, CA; his sister, Jackie (Chuck) Werner, of Galena, IL; his sister-in-law, Roxann Hasken, of Galena, IL; his sister-in-law, Dee Kane, of Dubuque, IA; his grandchildren, Ben (Emma), Katie, Emma, Matthew, Sammy, and Olivia; his great-granddaughter Charlie, and his nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the entire nursing staff at Ennoble Nursing and Rehabilitation for the wonderful care Ron received.
A visitation and memorial service will be held at a later date at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, IL.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to go to the East Dubuque Library Foundation.
