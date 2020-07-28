Ralph L. Rolling, 96, of 275 Princeton Place, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Stonehill Care Center, in Dubuque.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. followed by recitation of the rosary beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. On behalf of Ralph’s family, masks will be required at the visitation and the Mass. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Ralph’s family. The Mass of Christian Burial for Ralph will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 2001 St. Joseph St., with Rev. Father Jim Goerend as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6. The mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
He was born July 24, 1924, in Dubuque, the son of Leo F. and Pearl C. (Chapman) Rolling and was baptized August 3, 1924, at the Church of the Nativity, by Rev. H.P. Rohlman. He attended Nativity School, Loras Academy and College, NW Missouri State University, and received his MBA from Harvard Business School. Ralph married Joan E. Saul on October 2, 1946 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. After 57 years of marriage, Joan died on Christmas Eve, 2003. Ralph was in the U.S. Navy for seven years and served as the Supply and Disbursing Officer on a destroyer, the USS Heywood L. Edwards, in the Pacific theater. He was with Weber Paper Company when it was founded in 1951 where he was a Salesman, Office Manager, President and Chairman of the Board. He retired in 1994 and remained as a Chairman of the Board of the now Wepaco Management and Consulting Company. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker parish and was Past-President of the Parish Council, member of the men’s choir, and served in the first group of Lay Lectors and Eucharistic Ministers. He and his wife organized the parish’s first Christian Family Movement unit. He was a member of the Serra Club, life member of the Council #510 Knights of Columbus, Past-President of the Downtown Kiwanis Club, Clarke College Development Council, Dubuque Ambassadors, Squires Club, and Past-President of Dubuque Shooting Society 330 Club.
Survivors include his three daughters, Constance (Peter) Bellaver, of Dubuque, Kathy (Bill) Bartmann, of Bixby, OK, and Christine (Greg) Sinkey, of Iowa City, IA; six grandchildren, Noelle Bellaver, of Grants, NM, Andrew (Sue) Bellaver, of Fortville, IN, Jessica (Kory) Allsop, of Bixby, OK, Meghan Barry, of Bixby, OK, Sarah (Tony) Greazel, of North Liberty, IA, and Michael (Ellen) Sinkey, of Dubuque; and 11 great-grandchildren, Madeline and Ava Bellaver, Devin and Tatum Barry, Caleb and Emily Allsop, Issac, Sophia, Sammy and Joey Greazel, and Emma Sinkey.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; sister, Carol; and brothers, Ted and John.
Memorials may be given to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Serra Club, or Hills and Dales.
