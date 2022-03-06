RALEIGH, N. C. — Patrick Steele, 71, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022 peacefully in his sleep, at his home in Raleigh, NC with family at his side.
Pat was born on November 1, 1950, in Dubuque, Iowa. He is a graduate of the University of Iowa where he received his BBA degree in Finance in 1972 and his MBA degree in 1974. Since 1969, Pat had been a Financial Representative with Northwestern Mutual Life. In 1974 he joined his father’s agency in Dubuque Iowa.
He married Mary Paula Zaytoun of Raleigh, NC at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in 1981 at which time he continued his work with Northwestern Mutual Life in Raleigh and Dubuque. Pat was a wonderful listener. He loved sports, especially golf and Iowa football. He was smart and wisely helped his friends and family plan their futures. He especially loved being with his nieces and nephews and counted many people as dear friends.
Pat is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary Paula Zaytoun Steele; mother: Helen Carew Steele; brother: Mike (Susan) Steele; sisters: Mary Kay Mickelson, Ellen (Greg) Allare, Brigid Steele; his mother and father-in-law: Martha & Henry Zaytoun, Sr.; nieces and nephews Ashley and Danny Steele, John (Brooke) Mickelson, Katie and Gregory (Rachel) Allare, and the entire Zaytoun Family. He was preceded in death by his father, Don T. Patrick Steele, Sr. and his brother, Timothy Emmett Steele.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to: St. Columbkille’s Catholic School in Dubuque, Iowa.
A Celebration of his Life will be held in May in Dubuque.