John R. Distler, Scales Mound, Ill. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, Miller-Steinke Funeral Home, Scales Mound. Service: Noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
Theresa A. Huinker, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, Word of Life Church, 4450 Dodge St.
Carolyn J. Hull, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mary Lou Kaiser, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, St. John Catholic Church, Delhi. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at the church
Howard L. Kennedy, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 10, Antl Hall, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, at the church. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Chloe M. Lucas, Dubuque, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Geraldine L. Nolting, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Heath H. Stuckey, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg.
