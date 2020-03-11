Mary P. Bock, West Union, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, West Union. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Donna K. Brandel, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Richard Bush, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Margaret E. Dalsing, Kieler, Wis. — Services: 11:30 a.m. today, St. Rose Catholic Church, Cuba City, Wis. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. today at the church.
Debra Darling, Waukon, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Community Center, New Albin, Iowa.
James M. Dean, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, Hope Church, 11893 Kennedy Road. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the church.
Ann T. Dietzel, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, Wis. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church.
LaVonne J. Ferguson, Dubuque — Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. Celebration of Life: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Steeple Square.
Larry J. Foster, Oak Ridge, Tenn. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, United Church of Christ, Sherrill, Iowa. Visitation: 10 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church.
Jean Gallagher, Waukon, Iowa — Memorial services: 11 a.m. today, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Waukon. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today at the church.
Joan M. Hickson, Otter Creek, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Harvey J. Kloss, Elizabeth, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Elizabeth. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 15, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth, and after 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Dona D. Lansing, Clermont, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, St. Peter Catholic Church, Clermont. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Clermont, and 9:30 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church.
Mary L. Mueller, Livingston, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Livingston United Methodist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Theresa M. Sawvell, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 5 p.m. Friday, March 20, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
James J. Shaw, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 25, Christ Lutheran Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 25, until time of services at the church.
Clyde R. Thompson, McGregor, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, March 13, Faith Lutheran Church, Monona, Iowa. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, and after 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Dorothy M. Van de Drink, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today at the church.