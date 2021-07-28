Elaine Mozena, 96, of Dubuque, went to be with her Lord and Savior, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Hawkeye Care Center.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, and will be livestreamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home Facebook page. Pastor Matt Collins will officiate. Interment will be in Linwood Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Elaine was born July 2, 1925, in Dubuque, the daughter of Julius and Lorraine (Cox) Bonz. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. Elaine married Merlin “Merle” Mozena on June 9, 1943, at Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ. He preceded her in death on July 14, 1991. In 1955, Merle and Elaine purchased a farm in the Epworth area which is still in the family today. The family had just celebrated her 96th birthday with a picnic on the family farm. Elaine started her working life as a young girl at a family-owned hamburger stand located in the 32nd and Central area of Dubuque. She later went on to work at Dubuque Optical, Stevens Ladies Apparel, and Epworth Savings Bank which became Key City Bank and Trust in Dubuque. There she was promoted to Vice-President, retiring in 1985 after 20 years of service.
Elaine volunteered at the Dubuque County Women’s Food Stand at the Dubuque County Fair for many years. She was a member of the Learn & Earn Club where she enjoyed researching and investing in the stock market. Elaine’s faith was very important to her. She attended Hope Evangelical Free Church, participated in many Bible Study groups, and was a member of the Christian Women’s Club. After Merle’s passing, Elaine found comfort with her friends in the Hospice Bereavement Group. Elaine enjoyed crocheting afghans for births and other special occasions for her family. She kept her family well supplied with her famous homemade strawberry rhubarb jam.
Elaine was very proud of her age and independence, driving and living in her own home until 2019. Elaine is survived by her children, Rodney (Diann) Mozena, Kathy (James) Bender, Joel (Linda) Mozena, and David (Tracy) Mozena; her grandchildren, Michele (Kelly) Mudge, Tammy (Tim) Stueck, Nathan (Shalet Middleton) Mozena, Nichole (Eric) Lambert, Leah (Kent Howieson) Bender, Josh (Sarah) Mozena, Todd (Kendra) Mozena, Elise Mozena, and Tara Mozena; her great-grandchildren, Ryan, Adam, Austin, Breckin, Kiptyn, Emma, Ethan, Rylee, James, Grace, Kyra, Paige, Monroe, Bennett, Porter, Mila, and Everett; and her sister-in-law, Donna Maiers. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Janann Riley; her brothers-in-law, Ken Mozena and Gene Maiers; and sister-in-law, Edna Mozena.
Elaine’s family would like to thank the caregivers at Hospice of Dubuque and Hawkeye Care Center and all others who provided loving care to Elaine.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Dubuque.