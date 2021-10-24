SURPRISE, Ariz. — Kathleen “Kay” Diane Bakey, 76, formerly of East Dubuque, IL and Delhi, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in Surprise, Arizona.
A visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on October 30, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, Iowa, with a funeral service to follow starting at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Holy Family New Melleray Church Cemetery.
She was born on August 5, 1945, in Dubuque, Iowa to Arnold and Frances (Wickman) Schneider. Kay loved her family unconditionally, and really loved the times she got to spend with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and watching them grow through pictures and FaceTime.
She enjoyed playing cards, water aerobics, dominos, traveling around the countryside, tending to her beautiful plants and watching hummingbirds, she had a secret recipe to attract them. She also loved “sister’s day” with her sisters once a year. She enjoyed visiting her Sunflower Resort friends on her John Deere bicycle.
Kay started going to Arizona in 1995 as a snowbird where she loved it so much, she became an Arizona resident.
Kay is survived by her husband, Gene (Mudd) Bakey, of Surprise, Arizona, her three sons, Jim (Jane) Bakey of Sherrill, Iowa, Jeff (Nancy) Bakey of East Dubuque, and Bill Bakey of Dubuque, her grandchildren, Luke Bakey, Jesse (Courtney) Bakey, of Dubuque, Jenna (Jeremy) Frederick of Princeton, Minnesota, Levi Bakey, Rachael Bakey, and Gabby Bakey of Dubuque, as well has her great grandchildren Charlee, Myles, Baby Boy Bakey to arrive in March, Aubree and Aaliyah Bakey, Joseph and Julian Frederick. Her brother Mike (Sally) Schneider, of Dubuque; her Godson Chad Schneider of Dubuque; her in-laws Len Sindt, Mary Schneider, Richard (Keiko) Bakey, Juanita Bakey, John (Ruth) Bakey, Mike Breen, Mark Beckman and Gary Smith along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Kay is preceded in death by her parents Arnold and Frances, her daughter Lisa (1964), her brothers Charlie, Ed, and Steven Schneider, and her sisters Jan Langevin, Elaine Sindt, Mary Schneider, and her in-laws Gerald Bakey, Mary Breen, and Darlene Beckman.
A special thanks to the staff at Banner-Boswell Medical Center in Sun City, Arizona for taking good care of Kay.
Kay’s not physically here anymore, but her love and light live on forever. She will be loved and forever in our hearts.