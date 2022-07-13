EPWORTH, Iowa — Thomas Patrick Burds, 80, of Epworth passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family members on July 9, 2022.
Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at St Patrick Catholic Church in Epworth with Fr. Michael Schueller presiding and Fr. Carl Ries, and Fr. James Bergin concelebrating. The services will be livestreamed on the St. Elizabeth Pastorate Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Private burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Tom was born on March 12th, 1942, son of Vincent and Eileen (Sweeney) Burds in Peosta, Ia. After meeting the love of his life at a dance at Melody Mill, he married Nancy Willenborg on January 12, 1963 at the Basilica of St Francis Xavier in Dyersville, Ia. and would have celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2023.
After graduating from St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Farley, Tom earned a degree from DeVry Technical Institute in Naperville, Il. Eventually, Tom and Nancy moved to their home on Main Street in Epworth to raise their young family. With a strong work ethic and a strong will developed as a youngster on the farm, Tom was employed in various capacities in his early years. He particularly enjoyed working for his uncle and friend Walt Burds with Burds Trucking in Cascade. Eventually he established his own business selling manufactured homes behind his home in Epworth. After moving the business to Dubuque, Burds Mobile Homes transformed into Burds Housing, Inc. and is this year celebrating its 50th Anniversary.
Besides work, Dad had two main passions: traveling and biking. Dad and Mom (his almost always willing companion) traveled extensively, visiting 40 plus countries in the world’s 7 continents. This included trips to Antarctica, South Africa, China, Vietnam, Germany, New Zealand, Australia, Brazil, India, Israel and most of Europe. They especially enjoyed Ireland and Egypt. For many winters, they explored various parts of the United States — spending at least one night in all but two of our 50 states (sorry Idaho and Utah). Only until most recently did they settle on purchasing a winter home in Lake Placid, Fl.
Dad began his biking career in 1994 when he was in his young 50’s. RAGBRAI became his pilgrimage and he only missed two of the last 27 years of the annual trek across Iowa. He loved the small-town Iowa church suppers, camping out in the back yard of a host family, and a couple of whiskey/diet cokes at the end of the day while sitting around the camp site visiting with family and friends. In the summer of 2004, he joined America by Bicycle, biking 3,862 miles across the country from California to New Hampshire. On numerous occasions, Dad and Mom combined their love of travel with bicycling and navigated Ireland, Germany, Austria, Norway, and Vietnam on two wheels. These trips did not overshadow his love and enjoyment of the local Thursday evening ride. Beginning in Peosta, he and fellow bicyclists traversed local country roads, always finding time to visit a local watering hole or two.
Other favorite past times included Tuesday car club trips and breakfast at the Red Roof Diner following Sunday mass. Dad was a member of the Epworth Knights of Columbus Council #7823 and St. Patrick Church. His love of the Mass evolved to daily attendance, most recently at Divine Word College in Epworth.
Surviving is his wife of 59 years, Nancy. Their children: Todd (Nancy) Burds and their children Sidney and Curtis of Peosta IA, Jeff (Melinda) Burds and their children Sam, Ben, Grace and Will of Peosta IA, Doug (Stacey) Burds and their children Luke and Jenna of Holmen, WI, Susan Ekizian and her children Noah, Abbey and Keenan of Chicago IL, Barbara (Tom) Meneguin and their children Alyssa and Ethan of Asbury, IA , Tim Burds (Special friend Jennifer Reth), and his children Adeline, Elizabeth and Roman of Epworth, IA, and Matthew (Tiffany) Burds of Chicago IL. Also surviving are his siblings Allen (Veronica) Burds of Epworth, Mary Ann (James) Jensen of Haymarket, VA, Peggy Burds of McLean, VA, Donna Davidson of Des Moines, Paul (Linda) Burds of Rockford, IL, and Maureen (Robert) Hunt of Mount Pleasant.
Preceding Tom in death were his parents Vince and Eileen Burds, in-laws Ralph and Esther Willenborg, his beloved brother, Dave Burds, and brother-in-law William (Bill) Davidson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Seton School or American Cancer Society.
The family is extremely grateful to the physicians, nurses, priests, and friends who provided excellent care of Tom over the years as well as hospice and all who provided him comfort in his final days. Thank you and God bless you all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.