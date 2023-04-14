Mike Switzer, 50, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Michael will be 10:30 am Monday, April 17, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Dr. Kristian Kincaid officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Recommended for you
Michael was born January 18, 1973, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Ronald Clarence Sr. and Eileen Marie Schmitt Switzer. On April 19, 1997, he married Denise Ella Curler. They later divorced. He was a 1991 graduate of Hempstead High School.
Mike worked at Chicago Dubuque Foundry, before working as a shipping clerk at Bimbo Bakery where he worked for 26 years.
He was a member of the Bakery & Confectionary International Union and the GMP Motors Union 263-B.
He loved to travel and go on road trips, either by motorcycle or car.
His dream car was a 1969 Shelby GT Cobra. He was Dukes of Hazard fan and enjoyed watching car races and going to car shows at the fairgrounds, and finding Harley Davidson stores.
On a warm sunny day, you would find Mike on his motorcycle for a ride and listening to music.
He never knew a stranger but if you were, you wouldn’t be for long.
Survivors include Denise Switzer of Peosta, his ex-wife who he had a special relationship with; two daughters, Samantha Kay Curler-Switzer and Madalyn Elaine Lee Switzer, both of Peosta; his mother, Eileen Switzer of Dubuque; one brother, Ronald Clarence (Michelle) Switzer, Jr. of Dubuque; one sister, Cynthia (Tim) Schueller of Epworth; two brothers-in-law, Roger “Mike” (Cynthia) Curler of Dubuque, and James Curler of Platteville, WI; and two nieces, Nicole (Cody) Schmitt of Durango, and Tiffani (Kyle) Switzer of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Alexia, his father, Ronald, and his father- and mother-in- law, Roger and Sandra Curler.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
The family thanks the East Dubuque Police Department for their help and special family friend, Jenny Dazey, for her care and support. Also, thank you to Ben Roth at Roth Law Office, Adam & Theresa at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen, the staff at Dubuque Golf and Country Club, Dupaco, and Phil Watson Law Firm for helping us through this time.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Mike’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.