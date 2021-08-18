CUBA CITY, Wis. — Richard “Dick” A. Dellabella, 81, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, IA.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 20th at Faith Lutheran Church in Cuba City, WI with Pastor Gus Barnes officiating. Burial with military honors accorded will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. Family and friends may call from 3:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 19th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the Faith Lutheran Church in Cuba City, WI. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Dick was born on November 6, 1939 to Albert & Elizabeth (Smith) Dellabella in Cuba City, WI. He was a graduate from Cuba City High School, Wartburg College and Graduation School of Banking. He married Betty May Speth on September 11, 1965 at the Peace Lutheran Church in Platteville, WI. He was a US Army veteran and a member of the Cuba City American Legion Post #104.
Dick grew up around the automobile industry his whole life, including his dad’s Buick dealership Dellabella Motors and at the age of 13 years old, Dick worked for Wisconsin’s first auto auction, established by his father Al, Tri-State Auto Auction in Cuba City, WI. Dick also worked for over 37 years in banking at Cuba City State Bank, later known as American Bank and MidWestOne Bank in Cuba City, WI, where he served as vice president and loan officer. He was the director of American Bank & Trust Wisconsin and also president and director of the Cuba City Medical Center.
Dick was a Green Bay Packers and St. Louis Cardinals fan, he was fond of golden oldies music from the 1950’s, he was an avid car enthusiast, Dick enjoyed reminiscing about his high school days about high school sports, as a star athlete given the nickname “Dead-Eye”, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Dick is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Betty; 3 children: Lisa (Mark) Radler of Oconomowoc, WI, Tim (Tamara) Dellabella of Washington DC, and Scott (Christine) Dellabella of Chicago, IL; 4 grandchildren: Reese, Ava & Fallon Radler and Andrew Dellabella; a sister, Helen (Gerald) Brogley of Galena, IL; a sister-in-law, Catherine Dellabella of Green Bay, WI; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Charles “Chuck” Dellabella (Sept. 21, 2000) and a niece Beth Ann Dellabella (October 18, 2014).
In lieu of plants & flowers a Richard “Dick” A. Dellabella Memorial Fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.