Charles Coughlin Theodore (Theodosulakis), 84, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Our dear husband, dad and grandpa deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. Please be with us in prayer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at a later date. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Charles, known also as Charlie or Chuck, was born May 14, 1935, in Rockford, Ill., and moved with the family to Dubuque in 1944. He attended St. Patrick Catholic School in Rockford, Nativity Catholic School and Loras Academy in Dubuque. He married Jane L. Kean on October 12, 1957, in Dubuque.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956 and was employed at John Deere Dubuque Works from 1956 to 1992, first working on the line and later as a mechanic in the Experimental Department.
Chuck was passionate about his Catholic faith, attending numerous parishes in Dubuque and the surrounding area, serving regularly in adoration of the Blessed Sacrament at St. Joseph Guardian of the Redeemer Adoration Chapel in East Dubuque. He was devoted to praying the Rosary, had it with him at all times, and prayed daily for his family and countless other intentions. Chuck was well known for his larger-than-life personality, his gregarious sense of humor and habit of breaking into song. He was a model of generosity and self-sacrifice. He adored his grandkids and relished every moment spent with them. Searching for and enjoying the perfect cup of coffee was a favorite pastime for Chuck. He never met a stranger and was a regular at many local coffee establishments and diners. Among his hidden talents were math, sketch art and woodworking — not so hidden was his storytelling! He also became a non-traditional guitar student during a John Deere strike. Chuck maintained the dream of owning a farm his entire life, was a lover of all things equine and enjoyed any opportunity to be outdoors in the fresh air. He was an avid bingo player, loved classic cars, tractors, and his pickup truck. Chuck also enjoyed checkers, chess, euchre, solitaire, bowling, fishing, and golf. He was an enthusiastic fan of classic Western movies since childhood, especially the film “Shane.” Chuck continually put his pro-life convictions into action over the years, praying publicly for the unborn at numerous local pro-life outreaches and advocating for life at every opportunity. He was also a fervent charitable giver through all financial times.
Chuck is fondly remembered and greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Theodore; and his five children, Nancy (Marv) Kutsch, of Dubuque, Angela (Dan) Gallogly, of Orlando, FL, John Theodore, of Des Moines, IA, Lisa (Chris) Bourne, of Winterset, IA, and Carla Kasal, of Dubuque. Chuck is also survived by his five grandchildren, Katherine, Juliana, and Aidan Bourne, and Hanna and Emily Kasal, as well as his great-granddaughter, Remi; and one sister, Marjorie (Jack) McCarthy, of East Dubuque. He is survived as well by many nieces and nephews and their children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Hilda (Hoffmann) Theodore; sister Lorraine, sister Dorothy (Donald) Kuhl, sister Helen, brother John, sister Delores (Bob) Gielissen, and brother Vern.
A special thank-you to Finley Hospital, ICU and 5th floor Medical Surgical.
