Sister Marion Hangsterfer, O.P., died at St. Dominic Villa, Sinsinawa, on June 18, 2020.
Private services will be held at the Sinsinawa Motherhouse.
After religious profession in 1958, as Sister Francisca, she initially taught in parish schools in Milwaukee and Portage, Wis. Later teaching ministries were in Chicago, Ill., Kingfisher, Okla., Alhambra, Calif., and Richardson, Texas.
From 1994-2006, she served as administrator at Hope Rural School in Indiantown, Fla. From 2007-2013, she was a literacy volunteer in the Milwaukee area. A graduate of Edgewood College, her master’s degrees were from DePaul University. In 2014 she joined her sisters at St. Dominic Villa. Marion was born in Chicago, Ill., March 8, 1934, to Frank and Marion (Gahan) Hangsterfer.
She is survived by nieces, nephews and her Dominican Sisters.
Miller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.