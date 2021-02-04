Juanita (Kass) Tigges, age 81, passed away surrounded by family, February 2, 2021.
Mass of Christian burial will be 1 p.m., Friday, February 5, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Friday, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
She was born on August 19, 1939, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of John and Cecilia (Irmen) Kass. She attended St. Columbkille Catholic School. Juanita married her lifelong love, Bill Tigges on May 21, 1960, at St. Philomena Church.
Her family was at the epicenter of her life. Juanita was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and her incredible influence is felt through the generations.
She was a selfless giver, avid seamstress and baker that was raised to value hard-work, kindness and commitment. That spirit remained throughout her life, as she could often be found in the kitchen wearing clothes that she had sewn herself, making her own baked goods (usually gluten-free) that would be given to loved ones or donated to Holy Ghost Catholic Church, where she was a Cub Scout Den Mother and volunteer.
She was employed as Head of Accounts Payable at Dubuque Data Services. She and Bill traveled often and especially enjoyed vacationing with family.
She is survived by her husband, William J. Tigges; children: Ronald (Jennifer) Tigges, Cathy Henkel (Matt Pociask), Chuck Tigges, all of Dubuque, and Jean Wong, of Phoenix, AZ., who she also considered her daughter; grandchildren, Jason Henkel (Kristina Castaneda) , Jennifer Henkel (Tyler Raymond), Mitchel Tigges (Chris Helling) and Willie Tigges; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Gert (Bud) Dietz, Nick Kass (Al Pecina), and Mary Kass; and sisters-in-law, Jean (Kass) Edmond, and Pat Leonard.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Cecilia Kass; and siblings, Sister Elizabeth Kass, John Kass and James Kass.
In lieu of flowers, a Juanita Tigges Memorial Fund has been established where donations will be given to Dubuque Right to Life.
Her family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Hermann and his staff and Hospice of Dubuque.