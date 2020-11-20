Glen W. Koetz, 90, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Private family visitation will be held.
A public Mass of Christian Burial for Glen will be Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church — Holy Spirit Parish, with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Full military honors will be rendered by the Dubuque American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard-Honor Guard. The Mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com. Due to the statewide mask mandate, masks are required at the church. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Glen’s family.
Glen was born August 8, 1930, in Centralia, IA, the son of Michael and Edna Thielen Koetz. He graduated from Peosta High School. Glen was drafted into the United States Army and served in Japan during the Korean Conflict from 1952 to 1954. On August 7, 1954, he married Donna Regina Schueller at Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Glen was employed as a truck driver for S and G Trucking Company, Briggs Transportation and retired as a bus driver with the City of Dubuque in 1995.
Glen enjoyed fishing, hunting and donating blood. He was a blood donor for over 50 years. One of Glen’s greatest memories was being able to participate in the Honor Flight in 2011.
Glen was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church — Holy Spirit Parish, Dubuque American Legion Post #6 and Teamsters #421.
Survivors include his wife, Donna, of Dubuque; his children, Ronald “Spider” (Deb) Koetz, of Buenie, Sharon (Dan) Link, of Balltown, Sandy (Neal) Ludovissy, of Peosta, Linda (Mark “Block”) Blocklinger, of Dubuque, and Mary Kay Koetz, of Dubuque; his grandchildren, Randy Koetz, Russell (Hillary) Koetz, Rhonda (Matt) Hefel, Carrie (Chad) Gotto, Kelly (Ryan) Casey, Matt (Kate) Link, Jonathan (Jenni) Link, Joe Ludovissy, Jon Ludovissy, Kali Blocklinger and Brad Blocklinger; 21 great-grandchildren; one brother, Francis (Marian) Koetz, of Centralia; and sister-in-law, Alvina “Butch” (Don) Skelton, of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Donald Koetz; his parents; three sisters, Madonna (Harold) Schmitt, Mildred (Norbert) Finzel and Marilyn Koetz; two brothers, Joe (Louise) Koetz and one in infancy; mother and father-in-law, Arnold and Alvina Schueller; and in-laws, Ray (Mary) Schueller, Walter “Pete” (Marie) Schueller, Delores (Philip) Kauffmann and Pearl (Robert) Kauffmann.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Dubuque, especially Chris, the entire staff of Stonehill and Glen’s daughter, Mary Kay, for watching over Glen at Stonehill.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
