Robert A. Hamann Telegraph Herald Jul 28, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MARQUETTE, Iowa — Robert A. Hamann, 72, of Marquette, died on Monday, July 26, 2021.Complete arrangements are pending.Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation, of McGregor, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Marquette-iowa Clayton-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Betty Jane Candies announces plans for new Dubuque location, related moves Northwest Illinois grocery store to close its doors Iowa Sen. Mathis announces bid for Hinson's seat Wahlert grad Kenyon, Cascade's Green set to compete at CrossFit Games Nicholas P. Silich