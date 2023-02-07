NEW VIENNA, Iowa — Agnes H. Klas, 89, of New Vienna, passed away peacefully Monday, February 6, 2023, at The Good Neighbor Home in Manchester.
A visitation will be held from 3 — 6 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue from 9 — 10 am Thursday at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna, with the Rev. Gabriel Mensah officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Agnes was born on October 9, 1933, in New Vienna, the youngest child of Joseph and Celia (Oberbroeckling) Klas.
She was raised on the family farm near New Vienna and remained there with her brother Ray until purchasing a house in New Vienna. She attended St. Boniface High School, graduating in 1951. She worked for many years at the New Vienna Savings Bank, making many friends. In her younger years Agnes enjoyed traveling, taking numerous bus trips around the United States with her friend Betty Clemen. A highlight was going to New Orleans to see Pope John Paul II in 1987. She was a member and volunteer at the New Vienna Area Historical Society. Agnes had a strong faith that carried her through life, especially her last years. She was the last living member of a generation of 80 Oberbroeckling first cousins.
She is survived by six nieces and nephews, Janet (Mike) Morrow of Mesa, AZ; Lois (Chuck) Votsmier of Waukon; Cheryl (Don) Kass of Farley; Daryl (Kim) Klas of St. Louis, MO; Judy (Randy) Winter of Marion; and David (Michelle) Klas of New Vienna. She is also survived by 13 great-nieces and nephews and 14 great-great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Clara Klas and Alma (Al) Rolfes; two brothers, Ray and George (Bertha) Klas.
We would like to thank the compassionate staff at The Good Neighbor Home for the care they provided to Agnes over the last decade and Megan from Above and Beyond Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Boniface Church in New Vienna.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com or send cards to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home 750 — 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040.
