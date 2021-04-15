Jeanette Louise Hohmann, 85, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be 9 until 10 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Cathedral of St. Raphael.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Jeanette will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Cathedral of St. Raphael, with Rev. Monsignor Thomas E. Toale as the celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Jeanette was born April 15, 1935, in Dubuque, the daughter of John J. and Servina (Pfohl) Stecher. She married William J. Hohmann on June 21, 1954, in Rickardsville, Iowa.
She enjoyed traveling, fishing, camping, walking, playing euchre, watching WWE wrestling, The Price Is Right and The Lawrence Welk Show, and especially, her jewelry. Jeanette enjoyed spending time with her daughter, Renee, and her family whom she adored.
Survivors include one daughter, Renee (Gary) Blosch, of Peosta; grandchildren, Michael (Melinda) Blosch, of Peosta, Nicole (Jeff) Barta, of Peosta, Ashley (Jeremiah) Blosch Harris, of Minneapolis, Minn., Alexis Blosch, of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Joshua Milligan, of Dubuque; two great-grandchildren, Kaitlin Blosch and Jacob Barta; one brother, Fr. John Stecher, of Davenport; sister, Carol Wagner, of Missouri; sister-in-law, Marilyn Stecher, of Dubuque, and ex-husband, William J. Hohmann, of Tennyson, Wis.; and very special friend Jill Rokusek, of Stonehill in Dubuque.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Ronald William Hohmann; and one brother, Don Stecher.
