HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Clarence V. Weber, 78, of Hazel Green, WI, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Galena Stauss Senior Care Community in Galena.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 11, and after 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where the Scripture Service will be said at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with Fr. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery, Hazel Green, WI. The funeral will be livestreamed on the Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook page.
Clarence was born on July 3, 1943, to Raymond and Loretta (Weiland) Weber in Fairplay, WI. He married Constance (Roth), his bride of 58 years, on February 16, 1963, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in East Dubuque, IL. Together they raised three children on their family farm near Hazel Green.
Clarence retired from Flexsteel Industries after 45 years of service to the company and also enjoyed farming. He retired from farming in 1993.
Clarence enjoyed horseback riding, camping and UTV trips with family and friends. He especially loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Clarence is survived by his wife, Connie (Roth) Weber; children, Sherry (Paul) Homb, Scales Mound, IL, Shelly (Jeff) Reuter, Hazel Green, WI, and Steven (Lori) Weber, Hazel Green, WI; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; his sister, Donna Mae Neyen-Shea, Dubuque, IA; his brother, Joseph Weber, Hazel Green, WI; sister-in-law Karen Roth, East Dubuque, IL; his brother-in-law, Dan Carroll, Elizabeth, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Loretta (Weiland) Weber; his sister, Janet Carroll; his parents-in-law, Dorrance and Edna (Metzger) Roth; brothers-in-law, Bill Neyen Sr. and James Shea; and his niece, Kimberly (Klaas) Munson.
The family wishes to extend thanks to the wonderful staff at Finley Hospital, Dr. Ryan Elsey and Hospice Services at Galena Stauss Nursing Home for their care and guidance.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.