Patricia Ann Bartmann, 61, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on October 11, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a funeral service will occur at 7 p.m. with Father Steven Garner officiating.
Patricia was born on September 19, 1958, in Dubuque, the daughter of John and Joan (Swift) Chambers. She attended Dubuque Senior High School and worked in several nursing homes as a CNA.
She married Terry Bartmann on June 13, 2006, in Dubuque.
Patty was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church for many years and read the Bible daily. She had a great sense of humor along with a big heart. She would help anyone in need and she continued that after her passing by being an organ donor.
She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, and her greatest joy was her grandchildren.
She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Patty is survived by her husband, Terry; children, Shannon (Robert Taylor) Morrison, Jon Morrison, Andy Bartmann and Kristi (Kristen Senior) Morrison. She also is survived by her grandchildren, Sabrina, Dontae, Cori, Dylan, Gavin, Hunter, Robisha, Jerob, Robiere, Robert, Dalontae, Ryder and Graham; great-granddaughter Aliyah; two sisters, Jane (Joe) Small and Linda (Ross) Vanderbilt; 13 nieces and nephews; stepbrother; and stepsisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; John Chambers, in 2005, and Joan (Bud) Clausen, in 2006; her sister, Kathy Chambers, in 1963; along with her father and mother-in-law.
A Patricia A. Bartmann memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to thank the ICU nurses and staff at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, especially Gloria, for all their wonderful care, kindness and compassion they gave.