Mary R. Avery

Telegraph Herald

Sep 9, 2021

Mary R. Avery, 69, of Dubuque, died on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

Committal prayers will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at the Mueller Chapel in Linwood Cemetery.

Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.