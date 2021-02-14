Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Mary C. Rannow, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Services: 3 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Helene M. Reuter, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Feb. 15, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington. Mass of Christian burial: Noon Monday at the church.