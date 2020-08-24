DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Lawrence L. “Larry” Timmerman, 83, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, died Friday, August 21, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A public visitation for friends will be held from 9:30-11:15 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Individuals with health concerns may come from 9-9:30 a.m. The family requests you utilize masks during the duration of your visit in the church and that you practice social distancing. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Larry “LT” was born on July 9, 1937, on the farm outside of Dickeyville, the son of Vincent and Lillian (Droessler) Timmerman. He graduated from Loras Academy. He married Donna R. Leibfried on February 15, 1958, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Tennyson. She preceded him in death on May 10, 2009.
LT farmed, worked in construction and was a truck driver. He was a member of the Wisconsin National Guard. He was a member of the Dickeyville/Paris Fire Department for 48 years. LT loved tractor pulls, was inducted into the Grant County Tractor Pull Hall of Fame, and this passion is carried on by his grandsons Jake and Cody. The Brewers were his favorite team and he was always ready to talk about them. LT could name everyone in town, including their relatives, and tell stories about all of them. Most important to LT were his family and faith. Through the highs and lows of life, he never wavered.
Survivors include three daughters, Rhonda (Scott) Nowakowski and Renae (Eric) Burchardt, both of Milwaukee, and Roxanne (Brian) Hartl, of Hazel Green; four sons, Tim (Vickie) Timmerman, of Potosi, Todd (Paula) Timmerman and Ted Timmerman, both of Dickeyville, and Tony (Carolyn) Timmerman, of Kieler; three sisters, Kay (Dick) Budden, of Sinsinawa, and Jane (Dick) Leibfried and Donna (Paul) Frommelt, both of Dubuque; a sister-in-law, Ellen Timmerman, of Platteville; 16 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren, with two on the way.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Richard Timmerman.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Kevin Carr and staff for all of your care and friendship, and Agrace Hospice of Platteville.
