ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After a long illness, Francis Samuel Welp passed away at home on July 16, 2021, at the age of 86.
He was preceded in death by two months by his wife of 56 years, Esther Welp, who died May 16, 2021.
To celebrate the lives of both, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, August 23, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH — Lomas followed by a reception. Friends may visit beginning at 9:00 a.m. Francis’ burial with military honors will follow the service at 2:15 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery at which time Esther’s ashes will be interred alongside her husband.
Francis was born in Jamestown, Wisconsin, to Frank and Rita Welp. Known as Bud to his family, he was the oldest son of 14 children. He joined the U.S. Army as a teenager and served 24 years, including four combat tours, eventually becoming a sergeant first class.
After Francis’ military career, the couple settled in New Mexico, where he worked at the golf course at Kirtland Air Force Base and for St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store before retiring.
He was a member of St. John XXIII Catholic Parish. He served many positions with the John F. Kennedy Council of the Knights of Columbus, including as State Deputy.
Survivors include three children, John, Catherine, and Joseph; four grandchildren, Colin, William, and twins Fae and Gideon; siblings, Pat (Jerry) Cullen, of Platteville, WI, Joyce (Ed) Kuhle, of Menominee, IL, Rita (Jim) Schlegel, of Dubuque, IA, Glen (Philly) Welp, of Cuba City, WI, Gail Welp, of Dubuque, IA, Paul (Sara) Welp, of Spring Green, WI, Greg (Diane) Welp, of East Dubuque, IL, and Jim (Linda) Welp, of Donahue, IA.
He also was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Arlene Smothers, Mary Merfeld, Marilyn Welp, Russell Welp, and Tom Welp. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to John XXIII Catholic Church in Albuquerque. Please visit our online guest book for Francis at Frenchfunerals.com.