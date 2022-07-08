EPWORTH, Iowa — Gloria A. Lamphere, 83, of Epworth, Iowa passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood, Iowa.
Visitation for Gloria will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa.
Services for Gloria will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, with Pastor Mary Green presiding. Burial will be held in Highview Cemetery in Epworth, Iowa.
Gloria was born April 28, 1939, in Gunder, Iowa, daughter of Melbert and Marjorie (Walter) Hofer. She graduated from Luana High School in Luana, Iowa. On September 18, 1958, she was united in marriage to Henry Lamphere in Farmersburg, Iowa. She went on to attend Northeast Iowa Community College and received her associates degree. Gloria worked at Ludovissy — Steffen Insurance in Dubuque, Iowa as an accountant.
She loved gardening, and enjoyed spending time watching birds especially, hummingbirds, and owls.
Gloria was a member of the United Methodist Church in Epworth, Iowa.
She is survived by her husband, Henry Lamphere of Epworth, IA; three children, Gary Lamphere of Epworth, Teresa (Rob) Ostwinkle, and John (Donna) Lamphere both of Cascade, IA; 6 grandchildren, Amy Ostwinkle, Kristy (Jeff) Henry, Robert W. Ostwinkle, Deann (Andy) Kruse, Olivia (Alan) Turnis, and Cody (Sarah) Lamphere; 2 great grandchildren, Madison Henry and Claire Henry; siblings, Philip Hofer of Luana, James (Sue) Hofer of Huntsville, AL, Susan (Ted) Hughes of Postville, Bonnie Lokenvitz of Mora, MN, and Michael (Lollie) Hofer of Omaha, NE; sister-in-law, Jean Hofer of Luana and Velma Hofer of Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Ronald Hofer and Richard Hofer; two sisters-in-law, Linda Hofer and Millie Hofer.
