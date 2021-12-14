Ruth Ann Yarborough, 79, of Dubuque, died Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the Ennoble Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Ruth will be 10:00 am Friday, December 17, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Steven Rosonke as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Ruth was born February 9, 1942, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Joseph L. and Leona Gerardy Jacobs.
She was a CNA for over 30 years at Luther Manor.
She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed cross stitching, and crossword and word search puzzles.
Survivors include one daughter, Christine Ann (Joseph Edward “Eddie” Jr.) Morris of Thomasville, GA; one granddaughter, Christine “Cricket” Ann (Gary Scott Jr) Irwin; one grandson, Sergeant Joseph Edward (Katie) Morris, III, USMC; two sisters, Sharon Kay Jacobs and Elaine VanVleck, both of Dubuque; two nephews, TJ (Jen) Jacobs and Steve (Pam) VanVleck; and one great nephew Evan VanVleck; one sister-in-law, Annamarie Jacobs of Acworth, GA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Dale Jacobs, Robert Jacobs, and Joseph J. Jacobs, and one brother-in-law, Elwood VanVleck.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.