KIELER, Wis. — Ralph Kunkel, 86, of Kieler, Wis., passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Friends may call from 4 until 7 p.m. on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Kieler, where a parish wake service will be held at 3:45 p.m. Friends also may call from 9:30 until 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, also at the parish center. Burial will take place at the church cemetery, with military honors accorded by American Legion Post #104 of Cuba City, Wis. Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Ralph was born on April 17, 1933, in Kieler, the son of Kilian and Angeline (Roth) Kunkel. Ralph graduated with distinction in 1951 from Loras Academy in Dubuque. While at the academy, Ralph participated in their Reserve Officer Training Corps and was promoted to the rank of cadet master/sergeant. Following graduation, he entered the military. After completing six months of Signal School, Ralph served as section sergeant for the 3rd Signal Battalion.
He married Darlene Brant of Dickeyville, Wis., on October 30, 1956. She preceded him in death on December 1, 2016. Ralph worked at John Deere Dubuque Tractor Works, and also sold insurance.
Ralph loved to hunt deer and bear in northern Wisconsin, and took many extended fishing trips to Canada. He enjoyed bowling and traveling. Ralph was a member of American Legion Post #104 and Wings over Wisconsin.
Ralph and Darlene were blessed with two children, Terry Kunkel, of Warner Robins, Ga., and Vicki Kunkel, of Aurora, Ill. Ralph is also survived by two grandchildren, Kim and Monique; seven great-grandchildren, Kali, Emma, Nicoles, Kyley, Michael, James and Amelia Rose; two brothers, John (Patricia) Kunkel and Floyd (Darlene) Kunkel; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Kunkel and Rose Ann Kunkel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene; twin infant children, in gestation; three brothers, Kenneth (Marie), Donald and Gerald; and two sisters, Rita (Eugene) Hornbeck and Marian (Gilbert) Vaassen.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseyfuneralhome.net.