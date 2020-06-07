Debra Sue (Landt) Newcomer, age 65, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
To celebrate Deb’s life, family and friends may visit from 12 noon until 3 p.m., on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. To honor Deb’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, at Behr Funeral Home, with Pastor Dennis Schmitt officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Memorial Cemetery, Marshalltown, Iowa, at a later date following cremation.
Deb was born on September 22, 1954, to Arlo and Mary (Thompson) Landt in Marshalltown, Iowa. She grew up attending school in the Marshalltown School System, and in the early years of her working career she was employed with the Elmwood Country Club and Cooper Manufacturing. She was united in marriage to Don Gruver in 1971, in Marshalltown, Iowa, and they were blessed with 2 children together. Deb loved spending time with family and friends, and when the kids were young some of her favorite activities included taking them to baseball games, amusement parks and camping. In 1999, Deb met the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Newcomer, and the two moved to Dubuque, Iowa, to start their new life together. They formed Newcomer Trucking, and to this day greatly enjoyed spending time working together. Their hard work and saving throughout the years would pay off greatly, allowing them to purchase their dream home on Chaney Road, where they developed close neighborhood friendships that would last a lifetime. Deb and Bob were inseparable and could often be found enjoying a camping trip to Waupeton with friends, or hitting the open road for a Harley ride along the Mississippi River. Deb was a fierce friend, loyal and caring, but was not afraid to mince words when necessary. She found great joy in making sure everyone was well cared for and took great pride in providing an excellent home for Bob, her family members and her many visitors.
Rest in peace Mom, the Lord has called you home.
Deb’s memory will be cherished by her loving husband, Bob Newcomer, Dubuque; her daughter, Mollie (Rob) Propp, Marshalltown, IA; her son, Nathan (Meghan) Gruver, Des Moines, IA; her granddaughter and little “Pumpkin,” Lauren Propp, Marshalltown, IA; her two-month-old grandson, Anson Gruver, Des Moines, IA; her brother, Jim (Linda) Landt, Marshalltown, IA; her favorite niece, Shelly (Jason) Jons, Altoona, IA; her great-nephews, who affectionately called her “Crazy Aunt Debbie,” Jackson and Jayden Jons, Altoona, IA; her favorite nephew, Todd Landt, Marshalltown, IA; her neighbor and friend, Tess Wintermote; her former husband, Don (Dianna Clute) Gruver, Marshalltown, IA; and so many more wonderful friends that this newspaper would not have room to list them all.
Deb was preceded in death by her parents, Arlo and Mary Landt; her Godparents, Floyd and Hazel Barker; her best friend, Teri Conner; and close friend and neighbor, Ron Wintermote.
Memorials will be accepted by the family and can be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa, 52001, Attn. Debra Newcomer Family, and will be distributed among her favorite charities.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.