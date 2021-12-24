LUXEMBURG, Iowa — Robert A. Meyers, 77, of Luxemburg, Iowa, passed away surrounded by his family at MercyOne Senior Care in Dyersville on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Kramer Funeral Home in Holy Cross. Visitation will continue Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to funeral Mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Luxemburg with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Noah Diehm will officiate.
Bob was born on October 3, 1944, the son of Camillus and Viola (Timmer) Meyers. He enlisted in the United States Army Reserves in 1963 and was honorably discharged in 1971. He married Linda Jaeger on May 14, 1971, in Holy Cross, Iowa. Together they farmed near Luxemburg for 44 years. Bob also worked part-time for NFO Dairy Reload and Steger Transport for 16 years. He loved the country life, and his family always came first.
Survivors include his children: Karen (Ron) Steger of Bankston, Steve (Michelle Ubben) Meyers and Mark (Amanda Diers) Meyers both of Guttenberg, 8 grandchildren: Jackie (Alex) Sellner, Nick, Luke, Sydney Steger, Samantha Simon, Trevor (fiancé Brooke Brimeyer), Mitchell (fiancé Lexi Klostermann) Meyers and Lexie Meyers, great grandchildren: Aleena Meyers, Snyder Simon, Annalynne, Wyatt, Melody Jo Sellner and Beau Meyers, siblings: Ruth Leick of Luxemburg, Rosemary Mueller of Garnavillo, Romana Katauskas of Woodridge, IL, Leora (Robert) Bonert of Dyersville, in-laws: Doris Offerman of Earlville, Mary Jane (Lavern) Offerman of Earlville, Florence Frerich of Dubuque, Barb Jaeger of Holy Cross, Marlene Hess of Dyersville, Bob (Sandy) Jaeger of Platteville, WI, Florence Jaeger of Holy Cross.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Linda in 2015, siblings: Joseph Meyers, Vickie Meyers, Grace (Herbert) Kann, in-laws: Lester, Arnold, Merlin Jaeger, Leon Offerman, Dave Hess, Dick Frerich, Merlin Leick, Henry Mueller, Anthony Katauskas.
The family would like to thank MercyOne Senior Center for their excellent care, Hospice of Dubuque for their support during this time and Dr. Holm and Dr. Caceres of Medical Associates for their years of hard work, support and dedication.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.