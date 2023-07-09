HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Jimmy L. Redfearn, 83, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, IA.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. (NOON) on Friday, July 14th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI with Pastor Glenda McCracken officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family & friends may call on Friday, July 14th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

Recommended for you