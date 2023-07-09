HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Jimmy L. Redfearn, 83, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, IA.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. (NOON) on Friday, July 14th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI with Pastor Glenda McCracken officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family & friends may call on Friday, July 14th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Jimmy was born on April 29, 1940 in Benton Township to George “Red” & Alice (Gray) Redfearn. He married Jacquelyn “Jackie” Sheff on August 1, 1959 in Cuba City, WI. Jimmy farmed his whole life as a dairy farmer.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Hazel Green, WI. Jimmy enjoyed old western tv shows, like Gunsmoke & Bonanza, an avid card player, a Green Bay Packers fan, country music by Johnny Cash, Charlie Pride & Anne Murray, dancing with Jackie, but most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.
Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Jackie; 3 children: Jodi (Marvin) Mulert of Dubuque, IA, Todd (Stacey) Redfearn of Hazel Green, WI & Troy (Deanna) Redfearn of De Pere, WI; 7 grandchildren: Alison (Bobby) Kagan, Megan (Thomas) Schiffer, Nick (Maggie) Mulert, Mike Mulert, Noah (Julia Doenges) Redfearn, Michaela Redfearn & Dylan (Sophia Sander) Redfearn; 4 great-grandchildren: Katelynn & Connor Kagan, Alexander Mulert & coming in October, Baby Schiffer; a brother, Jack (Corliss) Redfearn of Hazel Green, WI; stepmother, Kay Redfearn; along with many nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, Ty Vic, in-laws, John & Florence Sheff, aunts & uncles.
In lieu of plants & flowers a Jimmy L. Redfearn Memorial Fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Stonehill Care Center & the nurses/CNAs Kristy, Beth & Peggy and the Jeremiah from Hospice of Dubuque for their care and compassion shown to Jimmy & his family.