REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Margie A. Trumm, D.C., 62, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio and formerly of Cascade, Iowa, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022 in Reynoldsburg, Ohio.
Visitation for Margie will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a wake service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m., on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Funeral Services for Margie will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in (Temple Hill) Cascade, Iowa with Rev. Mark Osterhaus officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
She was born January 1, 1960 in Monticello, Iowa, daughter of Robert W. and Mary Elizabeth “Betty” (McCarthy) Trumm. She received her education in St. Peter’s and St. Mary’s schools. She is a graduate of Western Dubuque High School. She received her Associates of Science Degree from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Doctrine of Chiropractic from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. She had a private practice in Des Moines before relocating to Ohio where she was employed with Health Quest Chiropractic in Reynoldsburg, Ohio.
Margie was a caring, compassionate person who worked hard all her life, made due, did without, put others first even if it meant sacrificing herself in order to help others. Quietly and tirelessly, she worked behind the scenes in order to help others, rarely said “No” to anyone asking for her help. Yet rarely if ever, spoke of any of this to anyone. Never seeking glory, fame or recognition for her good deeds.
Even though Margie resided in Ohio, in her heart she was always home on the family farm in Temple Hill, Iowa, where she enthusiastically enjoyed helping with chores. She loved Christmas, the meaning and all the celebrations with family and friends that went with it. She was a lifelong member of St. Peter’s Parish in Temple Hill. Her devotion to her faith and family, and especially her compassion shown to her youngest sister and godchild, Connie shows the example of the simple life she felt was important to follow and the purity of her selflessness to others.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Trumm of Cascade, IA’ six siblings, Judy (Larry) Hayes of Peosta, IA, Donna (Garry) Kennedy of Palatine, IL, Ann (Kipp) Noreen of West Dundee, IL, Lois (Dan) Hayes of St. Donatus, IA, Joe (Sara) Trumm of Cascade, IA, Connie Trumm both of Cascade, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Robert W. Trumm on June 11, 2012; her grandparents, John & Elizabeth (Poutenbaugm) Trumm and Joseph and Agnes (Otting) McCarthy and one niece, Natalie Hayes.
A Margie A. Trumm memorial fund has been established.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.
