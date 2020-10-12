PEOSTA, Iowa — Richard M. “Rick” White, 69, of Peosta, IA, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020, at Mercy Health Center as a result of complications from the COVID-19 virus.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home. All visitors are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Rick was born on August 24, 1951, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of M.K. “Mike” and Eileen (Stierman) White. He grew up in the Dubuque and Kieler, Wisconsin, area, graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and attended ECPI in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. On June 26, 1971, Rick married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Sue Kaesbauer.
Rick was employed in the IT department at Woodward Communications for over 35 years, retiring in 2007. He then went on to fulfill his dream of driving charter buses for Windstar.
Rick loved to travel and go on cruises. He was a long time member of Thunder Hills Golf and Country Club and enjoyed golfing, classic cars (especially his ‘64 Galaxie), riding his Honda Goldwing motorcycle and woodworking.
Rick is survived by his wife, Sue, of Peosta; his sons Brian (Shelby) White, of Peosta and their children, Allison and Tyler, Craig White, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and his children Gavin and Lauren; his siblings, Ron (Margie) White and Denny White, both of Dubuque, IA, Don (Diane) White, of Istanbul, Turkey, and Cheri Thilmany, of East Dubuque, IL; his in-laws, Bob (Pat) Kaesbauer, Patty (Mike) Riniker and Cathy Kaesbauer, all of Dubuque, IA; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Robert and Marilyn Kaesbauer; his brother-in-law, Tom Kaesbauer; and his sister-in-law, Barb Elliott.
Memorials may be given to the Rick White memorial and will be donated to his favorite charities.
Rick’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Mercy Health Center, especially Brittany, Paige and Travis, for their outstanding care and compassion.