Kathleen Ackerman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Douglas L. Blom, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green.
Kathi L. Bonczyk, Shannon, Ill. — Celebration of life: 4 to 6 p.m. today, Manny’s Pizza, 211 Main St., Savanna, Ill.
Kelsey L. Dressler, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Celebration of life: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Thomas M. Griesinger, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road.
Kathleen C. Hahn, Crystal Lake, Ill. — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Lisa A. Lambert, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Virginette C. Link, Farley, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Service: 2 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Russell P. Loven, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Thomas J. Naber, New Vienna, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, St. Boniface Church, New Vienna.
Ronald A. Pitz, Peosta, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a sharing of memories at 5:30 p.m., Thunder Hills Country Club, 16682 Thunder Hill Drive, Peosta.
Nadyne Reardon, Farmbersburg, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, St. John Lutheran Church, Farmersburg. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Lorraine E. Riechers, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont, Wis. Service: Noon today at the church.
Lydia A. Root, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, Community United Church of Christ, Savanna. Celebration of life: 6 p.m. today at the church.
Shirley A. Scholtes, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Dale W. Symons, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. today, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Darlington. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Douglas M. Tegeler, Des Moines — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Cletus J. Victor, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
