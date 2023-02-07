CUBA CITY, Wis. — Stanley J. Wetter, 84, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023, at St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 3-7 p.m. Friday, February 10 at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City where there will be a Parish Scripture Wake Service at 2:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9-9:45 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service.
Stan was born on February 22, 1938, in Galena, Illinois, the son of Robert and Martha (Folks) Wetter. He served in the United States Navy. Stan was united in marriage to Janet Murphy on August 4, 1962, at St. Barnabas Church in Mazomanie, Wisconsin. They then moved to Cuba City where they raised their family and were married for 60 wonderful years.
Stan was employed at John Deere Tractor Works for 30 years. He enjoyed snowmobiling, playing Euchre, morel hunting, and was an avid fisherman. Stan was a wonderful mechanic who loved tinkering with cars and fixing anything. He also enjoyed taking care of his lawn. Above all, Stan cherished time spent with family. He and his loving wife, Janet, enjoyed traveling, going out to eat, card club with friends and going to the casino.
Stan is survived by his wife, Janet Wetter, Cuba City; four daughters, Kimberly (Nicholas) Muller, Cuba City, Jane (Patrick) Runde, Libertyville, IL, Paula (David) Wedige, Spring Green, WI, and Kara (Christopher) Kern, Madison, WI; a son, Jerald (Suzanne) Wetter, Lindenhurst, IL; three sisters, Kathy Simon, West Palm Beach, FL, Chris (Gary) Haas, Lancaster, WI, and Linda (Dan) Pelgrin, Verona, WI; a brother, Steve (Kim) Wetter, Dubuque, IA; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Roberta (Bill) Lange, Judy (Ron) Beets, Joan (Gene) Rowell; and a brother, Bill (Becky) Wetter.
In lieu of flowers, a Stanley J. Wetter Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
