CUBA CITY, Wis. — Stanley J. Wetter, 84, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023, at St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 3-7 p.m. Friday, February 10 at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City where there will be a Parish Scripture Wake Service at 2:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9-9:45 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service.

