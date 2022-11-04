MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Richard E. Long, 85, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, October 27, 2022, at the Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa.

Per Richard’s request, a celebration of life gathering will be held on Friday, November 11 from 4:00 until 7:00 at Manny’s Pizza in Savanna, Illinois. A second celebration of life luncheon will be held on Sunday, November 13 from noon until three o’clock at Huckleberry’s Restaurant in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. The second celebration will be followed by a private burial. Family and friends are encouraged to attend one or both of the celebrations. Cremation has taken place. The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family.

