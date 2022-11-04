MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Richard E. Long, 85, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, October 27, 2022, at the Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa.
Per Richard’s request, a celebration of life gathering will be held on Friday, November 11 from 4:00 until 7:00 at Manny’s Pizza in Savanna, Illinois. A second celebration of life luncheon will be held on Sunday, November 13 from noon until three o’clock at Huckleberry’s Restaurant in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. The second celebration will be followed by a private burial. Family and friends are encouraged to attend one or both of the celebrations. Cremation has taken place. The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family.
Richard Eugene Long was born on April 14, 1937 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Clato and Mildred (Kautman) Long. He grew up in Cedar Rapids and then moved to Marquette, Iowa where he graduated from Marquette-McGregor High School. He married the love of his life Mary Jill Sandleback on January 3, 1959 in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. They celebrated 61 years of marriage together.
Richard had worked for over 30 years on the railroad. He first worked as a brakeman, then as a conductor, and finally as an engineer. Throughout his railway career he had been employed by the Milwaukee Railroad, Soo Lines Railroad, and the Canadian Pacific Railroad until retirement. Richard liked to stay busy, and in retirement he worked as a cashier for Cracker Barrel in The Villages, Florida for several years.
Richard was a member of the Dubuque, Iowa Walleye Club. He enjoyed traveling and dancing with his wife, hunting, and fishing for catfish and walleye. In recent years, he spent a lot of time fishing with his good friend and cousin, Greg Kautman and visiting with family and old friends. He especially enjoyed time spent with his three grandchildren and two great granddaughters.
Those left to honor his memory include a son and daughter-in-law, Russ and Jane Long of Maquoketa, IA; a daughter-in-law, Vicki Long of Monticello, IA; 3 grandchildren, Andrew Long of Maquoketa, IA, Lucas Long of Marion, IA, and Tara (Mitch) Miller of Monticello, IA; 2 great-grandchildren, Braelynn Miller and Leighton Miller; brothers, Clato (Phyllis) Long Jr. of Prairie Du Chien, WI, and Lawrence Long of Lansing, IA; and a sister, Shirley Long of LaCrosse, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary Jill Long on May 17, 2020, a son Scott Long, brothers Robert and William Long, and a sister Mary Long.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be sent to Carson Celebration of Life Center, 318 West Pleasant Street, Maquoketa, Iowa 52060 in care of the Richard E. Long family.
