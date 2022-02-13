Gloria J. Weydert, 74, of Dubuque, died on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb 16, at Word of Life Church, where services will follow. Burial will follow in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.

Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.

