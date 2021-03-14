David E. Bevan, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.
Joan M. Genz, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 15, Sacred Heart Church, Dubuque.
Barbara Mohning, Garnavillo, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 10:55 a.m. Monday, March 15, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Garnavillo. Services: 11 a.m. Monday, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Garnavillo.
Leo L. Trumm, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester, and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 15, at the funeral home. Mass of Resurrection: 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester. Inurnment will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.