POTOSI, Wis. — Roger W. Lynch, age 86, of Potosi, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Heritage Senior Living Community in Middleton, Wis.
He was born in Potosi on December 22, 1932, the son of Arthur and Ardella (Steffens) Lynch. Roger attended Potosi Grade School and graduated from Potosi High School before going on to continue his education at UW-Platteville. Roger served his country in the U.S. Army as a military policeman in Korea, followed by working his entire career as a draftsman at People’s Natural Gas. He was a lifelong member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Potosi and of the Berg-Averkamp VFW Post 5276.
Roger married Mary Jane Kaiser on October 14, 1961. He loved supporting his daughters and grandchildren by never missing a sporting event and traveling all over to cheer them on. He had a passion for baseball and fast-pitch softball, and was an avid fan of all the Wisconsin sports teams: The Packers, Badgers and Brewers. Roger also enjoyed hunting and working outside in his yard, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family.
Roger is survived by his daughters, Kelly (Howard Hartmann) Ames, and Barbie (Mark Keating) Lynch; three grandchildren, Nathan Ames, Abigail Ames, and Celeste Keating; four sisters, Darlene Loeffelholz, Donna (Al) Leibfried, Evelyn (Ken) Leibfried, and Connie (Tom) Loeffelholz; a sister-in-law, Karen Lynch; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his brothers, Burnell and Dale “Chuck” Lynch; a sister-in-law, Velma Lynch; and a brother-in-law, Charles Loeffelholz.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Potosi, with Father Richard Leffler officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Thomas Cemetery, Potosi.
Family and friends may call from 4 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Potosi, where a parish scripture service will be held at 6:45 p.m. Visitation also will take place on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a Roger W. Lynch Memorial Fund has been established.
Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory of Potosi is entrusted with his services. Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.