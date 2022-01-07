ANDREW, Iowa — Raymond L. “Ray” Bahr, 97, of Andrew, died on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Salem Lutheran Church in Andrew, where services will follow. Burial will take place in the Andrew Cemetery.

Carson Celebration of Life Center, of Maquoketa, is assisting the family.

