WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Monica M. Besler, 89, of Worthington died Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Mercy One Senior Care in Dyersville.
Visitation will be held from 9 — 11am Wednesday January 25, 2023, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Worthington, where a Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 11 am. Rev. Philip Agyei will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery.
Monica was born April 23, 1933, in Monticello the daughter of Alphonse and Margaret (Felton) Demmer. She was raised on the family farm southwest of Worthington. She graduated from St. Paul School.
She met Jerome Besler at a dance and they married on August 27, 1952, in Worthington, Iowa. Together they lived and farmed on the Demmer Family Farm.
Survivors include one son, Donald of Worthington, a brother, Vernon (special friend Sandy Hefel) Demmer of Dubuque; in-laws, Alice Besler and Louis (Janice) Besler, both of Worthington and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, in-laws: Lila Mae (Joe) Sperfslage, Norma (John) Rave, Mary Lee Demmer, Bob and Donald Besler.
Memorials are preferred.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com or send cards to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040.
