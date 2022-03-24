Richard G. Stender

DELHI, Iowa — Richard G. “Dick” Stender, 79, of Delhi, Iowa, died Tuesday March 22, 2022. The date of burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Delhi, Iowa is to be determined. Richard Gene Stender was born November 12, 1942, the son of Donald and Dorothy (Lindstrom) Stender in Maquoketa, Iowa. He was a graduate of Delmar High School. He received a bachelor’s degree from The University of Wisconsin-Platteville and a master’s degree from Northeast Missouri State (now Truman State University) in Kirksville, Missouri. On April 17, 1964, Dick married his high school sweetheart, Sandra Zumhof. They were married 52 years until Sandra’s passing. Dick’s unwavering work ethic developed while growing up on a farm near Maquoketa. He was an educator his entire life. He taught social studies at Washington Junior High School and Hempstead High School, both in Dubuque, Iowa. He was students’ favorite teacher and he always made time for students in need of advice. In retirement he continued to substitute teach in the Maquoketa Valley School District and teach driver’s education. He typically held multiple jobs in addition to teaching to support his family. For several years, Dick and Sandy owned Camp O Bar and Grill on Lake Delhi. Dick’s never-ending barrage of jokes drew people in daily. His personality was the impetus that made Camp O the place to be on Friday nights and every other day if you happen to be lucky enough to be on the lake. He also loved fishing on Lake Delhi and simply watching the river flow. He was an avid sports fan. His never-to-be-missed teams included Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Iowa Hawkeyes. For several years, he was able to relax at his home in Sarasota with many life-long friends. Dick was engaged to Nancy Dozier. Their love and companionship were steadfast. Although a very humble man, Dick was proud of his children and grandchildren and their accomplishments. And he loved his Sheltie, Maggie. He signed all cards Love, Dick and Maggie. Survivors include his fiancé, Nancy Dozier; his children, Brian (Candy) Stender of Kissimmee, Florida, Kelly (Greg) Mordini of Denver, Colorado, and Chris (Wendy) Stender of Delhi, Iowa; and seven grandchildren, Josh Stender, Ashley (Michael) Ignasiak, Madisen Stender, Nick Mordini, Alex Mordini, Zach (Katie) Stender and Mitch Stender. Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; parents, Donald and Dorothy Stender; and brother, Bill Stender.
