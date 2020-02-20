GALENA, Ill. — Timothy D. Smith, 59, of Galena, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 16, 2020, in Galena.
Private family services will be at noon Sunday, February 23, at Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena. Cremation rites have been accorded.
He was born June 13, 1960, in Chicago, the son of David and Ellen (Monday) Smith. Tim graduated from Galena High School with the class of 1978. He enjoyed cooking, morel hunting, fishing and being outdoors. Tim was an avid sports fan and loved watching the Minnesota Vikings. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Tim is survived by his father, David E. Smith (Marita K. Watson) and his sister, Robin A. (William A.) Kelly, both of Galena; two aunts, Shirley Bishop and Janet (Dean) Martensen; and his cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother; and his grandparents.
The family requests memorials are made to Safe Haven in memory of Tim.
