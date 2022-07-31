GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. — A Celebration of Life of Judson (Judd) Briggs, 75, was held Easter Sunday, 2022 at Valley Presbyterian Church, Green Valley, AZ. He was born and raised in Maquon, ILL.; and died Dec. 8, 2021 after a fall in his home.

Briggs was an accomplished yet humble man. After graduating from DeVry Institute of Technology (Communications) and University of Illinois (Finance) in Chicago, he spent the next two years in the Army Special Forces in Thailand in support of critical communications for the U.S. war effort. He was awarded the National Defense Service and Vietnam Service medals.

