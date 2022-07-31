GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. — A Celebration of Life of Judson (Judd) Briggs, 75, was held Easter Sunday, 2022 at Valley Presbyterian Church, Green Valley, AZ. He was born and raised in Maquon, ILL.; and died Dec. 8, 2021 after a fall in his home.
Briggs was an accomplished yet humble man. After graduating from DeVry Institute of Technology (Communications) and University of Illinois (Finance) in Chicago, he spent the next two years in the Army Special Forces in Thailand in support of critical communications for the U.S. war effort. He was awarded the National Defense Service and Vietnam Service medals.
Briggs began his career at ATT, Chicago (Communications Technician), traveling throughout the U.S. He went on to work 31 years for Woodward Communications at the Telegraph Herald Newspaper in Dubuque, IA, as head of four departments: maintenance, technology, security, housekeeping. In addition, as a Certified Dog Groomer, he built / operated Country Critters Inn.
As a musician, Briggs played the accordion and guitar. He was an accordion child prodigy, entertaining Veteran Organizations; plus featured in the local newspaper playing his accordion while riding his unicycle in parades. As a teen, he was a member of the Valley High School Robed Choir singing at local churches. In college, he was a guitarist / singer for a band.
In Dubuque, he and his wife, Peggi, as members of the Dubuque Chorale, performed in several European countries.
Briggs was skilled and creative. In college he drove a semi-truck making night deliveries.
Having read an Architecture Book, he designed / built a two-level home; designed / operated a concession stand; created a patio-on-wheels he’d hitch to his motorhome.
Upon their retirement in 2007, the couple moved to Green Valley, AZ. For the first four years, Briggs was the GVRV Resort Entertainment Coordinator. He attained his ultimate goal in 2015 when he became a published author. The book “Razin’ Jason” was to be the first of a trilogy, compatible with his mission of writing Young Adult Fiction to offer hope to troubled youth, caught up in the emotional trauma of moving from adolescence to adulthood.
Briggs, at age 42, was the survivor of a severe accident in Dubuque. While riding his motorcycle, he was struck by a drunk driver, and sustained multiple injuries. Although plagued by much “discomfort” (as he called it), he never complained. It strengthened his resolve to cultivate a positive attitude, and to not take oneself / life circumstances too seriously; and to spread laughter through his quirky sense of humor. In Green Valley, he derived much joy in entertaining his “karaoke family” with his silly antics.
Briggs married his wife (Peggi Smith) of 26 years in Kewanee, ILL., where she was a Newspaper Reporter. She hailed from Pontiac, ILL. She survives as well as five nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents, three brothers and one sister.
