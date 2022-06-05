Michael P. “Mike” Kress, 63, of Dubuque passed in the early morning hours on June 3rd, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics after a long, courageous, fight against cancer.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Family and friends may also gather from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church; private family burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com
Mike was born September 1st, 1958, at Xavier hospital in Dubuque the son of Frances (Myers) Kress and Paul Kress.
Mike earned a B.S. from Iowa State and held Professional Engineer licensure while working at John Deere for 40 years. He was a member of the Lion’s Club and the Society of Manufacturing Engineers. He holds a U.S. patent for an innovative invention that improved the hydraulic pumps in John Deere backhoes.
He enjoyed sailing, riding his motorcycle, and restoring 20th century kerosene lanterns and lamps. Most of all, though, Mike loved his children and spent as much time with them as possible.
He is survived by four children, Katie (Andy) Baumhover, Liz Kress, John Kress, and Anna Kress. He is also survived by two grandchildren: four-month-old Frances and a soon-to-be-born baby in July to Anna Kress. Mike is also survived by two brothers, Steven Kress and Bruce Kress, his sister Christine Kress, as well as his father Paul Kress and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother Frances (Myers) Kress, and his brother, Doug Kress.
The family would like to thank all of Mike’s doctors and nurses, especially those that fought for him at the very end.
